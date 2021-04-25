Swindon Town have been relegated back to League Two.

The Robins were battered 5-0 by MK Dons yesterday and have slipped back into the fourth tier.

Will Grigg scored four for the Dons before Scott Fraser added the fifth.

It has been a tough season for Swindon following their promotion last year and they face a big rebuilding job over the summer.

Fans continue to oppose their owner, Lee Power, and they are another Football League victim of poor ownership.

Richie Wellens guided the Robins to promotion last term before leaving for Salford City in November. John Sheridan was his replacement but his tenure at the County Ground turned very sour in the end.

These are tough times to be a Swindon fan and they have a long road ahead as they look to bounce back.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to their relegation yesterday-

I'm kinda glad we've been put out of our misery… #stfc https://t.co/zrNGxkTaI1 — James Burgoyne (@JAMBurgoyne) April 24, 2021

Relegation has been inevitable for a long time but it hurts just the same. Unfortunately dropping back to league 2 is the least of our worries. Time to pull together and work towards a better future for our club #FanPowerNotLeePower #STFC — Georgia (@Gee_stfc) April 24, 2021

Well that's us relegated then (excluding a miracle). Div 1 was not fun while it lasted. Never even got to see a game. Losing our top two strikers and manager last year was the death knell even before the season started. RIP #stfc — Only Me! (@wyt3fr0g) April 24, 2021

I know its never boring being a Town fan, but I would've been so happy with a boring season this year. Just gutted we've been steered onto the rocks by Power. He needs to be gone for the health of this club. #STFC — James Leggett (@Leggett84) April 24, 2021

I love my club. I don’t care what division we are in. Swindon til I die.#stfc#FanPowerNotLeePower — Nick (@stfcnkp68) April 24, 2021

Pretty apt way to go down, defensive shambles and not a shot on target. Sums our season up! — Chris Howell (@howler50) April 24, 2021

I think this one hurts the least because it’s just been coming all season. Still gutting compared to how we felt a year ago. #STFC — CH (@Ciaran_Hart1) April 24, 2021