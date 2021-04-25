Swindon Town have been relegated back to League Two. 

The Robins were battered 5-0 by MK Dons yesterday and have slipped back into the fourth tier.

Will Grigg scored four for the Dons before Scott Fraser added the fifth.

It has been a tough season for Swindon following their promotion last year and they face a big rebuilding job over the summer.

Alex Burstow/Getty Images Sport

Fans continue to oppose their owner, Lee Power, and they are another Football League victim of poor ownership.

Richie Wellens guided the Robins to promotion last term before leaving for Salford City in November. John Sheridan was his replacement but his tenure at the County Ground turned very sour in the end.

These are tough times to be a Swindon fan and they have a long road ahead as they look to bounce back.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to their relegation yesterday-

 

 