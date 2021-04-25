Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has congratulated former clubs Hull City and Watford on their respective promotions yesterday (see tweet below).

I'd like to send my congratulations to the players, staff and supporters of @WatfordFC and @HullCity on their immediate returns to the @premierleague and @SkyBetChamp respectively. Both outstanding achievements. Cheers, Nige. — Nigel Pearson (@NigelGPearson) April 24, 2021

Hull City have booked their place back in the Championship next season after beating Lincoln City 2-1 away at Sincil Bank yesterday.

The Tigers finished bottom of the second tier last term but have achieved an immediate promotion under Grant McCann.

Pearson, who is 57 years old, managed the East Yorkshire club 10 years ago and won 35.9% of his 64 games in charge before leaving for Leicester City.

Watford have been promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The Hornets have proved too strong for other Championship clubs this season and are back in the big time.

Pearson was in charge at Vicarage Road for part of last season as they slipped out of the top flight.

He won seven out of his 22 games in charge of the Hertfordshire outfit but was sacked in July last year despite there still being two games left of the campaign.

Pearson is in charge of Bristol City these days and took over at Ashton Gate in February from Dean Holden. They are currently sat in 18th place in the league and have nothing to play for.

He only penned a deal until the end of the season with the Robins and his long-term future there is currently up in the air.