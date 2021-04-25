Sheffield Wednesday will face a battle to keep Josh Windass this summer as they stare down the barrel of League One football next season.

Hull City have secured their place in the Championship for the next campaign and could already start looking at summer recruitment.

Windass, who is 27 years old, would fit the bill for the Tigers.

He was born in Hull and his dad, Dean, scored the club’s most famous goal in the 2008 Play-Off final to fire them into the Premier League for the first time ever.

Windass has scored 10 goals in all competitions for a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side this season and Hull should throw him a Championship lifeline over the coming months.

He would give Grant McCann’s side more depth and competition in attacking areas for next term.

Windass started his career with spells at Huddersfield Town and Harrogate Railway Athletic as a youngster before joining Accrington Stanley in 2013.

He caught the eye playing for Stanley and was snapped up by Rangers a few years later. He then spent two campaigns on the books at Ibrox, scoring a combined 19 goals.

Wigan Athletic came calling next and he spent a season-and-a-half with the Latics before moving to Sheffield Wednesday.

Hull will be celebrating their promotion right now but will start weighing up potential summer transfers. Windass is a popular name in their city and Josh would be a very decent signing for the Tigers.