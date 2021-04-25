Preston North End loanee Liam Lindsay has admitted he is unsure of what the summer holds for him, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

He is on loan at Preston North End from Stoke City and is due to return to his parent club at the end of the season.

Lindsay, who is 25 years old, still has another year left on his contract with the Potters but has fallen out-of-favour there.

The Scotsman was a man in-demand in the January transfer window which suggests he won’t be short of options this summer.

He was wanted by League One duo Charlton Athletic and Swindon Town, as per the Sun on Sunday (31.01.21, pg 57), whilst journalist Alan Nixon said Rotherham United were also keen.

Preston won the race for him but Linday is unsure where he will be next season: “Yeah listen I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m honestly not sure, I just leave that to the agents and we’ll see in the summer.

“But from as soon as I stepped into the building, the staff, players, everyone has been brilliant to me and I’d call it a successful loan.

“Obviously it’s not done yet, there are two games left, but so far, so far. Exactly (what I needed), I just had to go out, play games and get the confidence back and game-by-game I feel like that’s happening.”

He added: “I also wanted to help the team and win games, that was the plan and it’s going well.”

Lindsay joined Stoke in June 2019 but has struggled to make an impact in Staffordshire.

He had previously been at Barnsley and impressed for the Tykes. He made 90 appearances for the Oakwell club and helped them gain promotion from the third tier under Daniel Stendel in his second year there.

The Scot started his career at Partick Thistle and went onto play 71 times for their first-team before dropping down the border to England.

Does Lindsay have a future at Stoke?