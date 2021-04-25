Striker Florian Kamberi was linked with a move to the Football League last summer.

The current Aberdeen loanee was linked with Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Hull City in the last summer transfer window, as per the Scottish Sun, but decided to move to his native Switzerland with St Gallen.

However, he is now back in the UK with Aberdeen now and has a decision to make on his next move.

Kamberi, who is 26 years old, is tight-lipped on his future plans and may well emerge on the radar of clubs in England ahead of the summer again.

Read: Charlton Athletic boss sends classy message to Hull City

He has said, as per a report by the Daily Record: “When I heard I had the chance to come here to play for (Derek) McInnes and Aberdeen, it was a no-brainer. I’m very happy to be here now. I don’t have a thought yet on what might happen in the summer because in football you never know what lies ahead. You can’t plan anything.

“I’m just focused on every game. I’ll do all I can to help the team and score goals. After the season is finished, we’ll see what direction my career takes. But with a new manager, (Alan) Russell and Scott Brown joining the club, it’s a statement that they want to build something here.”

He added: “I’m not thinking too far into the future. I’m just taking it game by game then we will see if good things happen.”

Read: Player released by Middlesbrough last summer finds new club

Kamberi started his career with Grasshoppers and broke into their first-team as a youngster. They decided to loan him out to the German second tier with Karlsruher before his switch to Hibernian in January 2018.

He hit the ground running immediately at Easter Road, bagging nine goals in 14 matches, to earn a permanent move there a few months later.

He scored 21 goals in 70 games altogether for the Edinburgh outfit which earned him a loan move to Rangers for the second-half of last season.

Clubs like Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Hull City were interested last summer and it will be interesting to see if any rekindle any lingering interest.