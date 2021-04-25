Bournemouth loan man Shane Long is expected to leave parent club Southampton on a permanent basis this summer, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Republic of Ireland international still has another year left on his contract at Southampton.

However, The Athletic reads: “You’d expect he could be someone who leaves when the transfer window opens.”

Long, who is 34 years old, has fallen down the pecking order at St. Mary’s and was given the green light to leave on loan in the January transfer window.

Read: Bournemouth ‘target’ wanted by Sheffield United

Bournemouth brought him in to boost their attacking options for the second-half of the season.

The experienced forward has since chipped in with two goals for the Cherries but is currently out injured.

Long has been on the books at Southampton since 2014 and has made 226 appearances for them, chipping in with 35 goals.

He started his career at Cork City before Reading lured him to England in 2005. He then spent six years with the Royals, scoring 54 goals in 203 games in all competitions.

Read: Bournemouth-linked attacker unlikely to leave Premier League club this summer

Spells at West Bromwich Albion and Hull City followed on for him before Southampton lured him down south seven years ago.

Long has been a useful player for the Saints since then but may have played his last game for them.

It is unclear whether Bournemouth have any plans to land him on a permanent basis this summer as they eye a promotion back to the Premier League.

Will Long leave Southampton on a permanent basis this summer?