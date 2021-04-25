Luton Town are among the ‘admirers’ of Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton, as per a report by The Athletic.

The stopper is set to leave Brighton and Hove Albion this summer and is on the radar of his former club Luton Town.

Walton, who is 25 years old, is poised to move on from Graham Potter’s side to get more opportunities elsewhere.

He has also been linked with Sheffield Wednesday this past season, as reported by Football Insider.

Walton spent the 2016/17 season on loan with the Hatters and played 33 times for them when they were in League Two and is a player Nathan Jones knows well.

The ex-England Under-21 international started his career at Plymouth Argyle and rose up through their academy before Brighton snapped him up seven years ago. Walton has since played six times for South East club and has spent the majority of his time on the books there out on loan in the Football League.

Brighton have since loaned him back to Plymouth and then to Bury, Luton and Southend United.

Wigan Athletic came calling in the 2017/18 campaign and he played a key role in their League One title winning season that year under Paul Cook. The Latics then secured his signature for another 12 months in the second tier before he switched to Ewood Park.

Walton played 46 times during his time at Blackburn before returning to Brighton last summer.

He is now on his way out of the Seagulls and it will be interesting to see where he goes.

