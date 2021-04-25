Charlton Athletic’s Nigel Adkins has congratulated his former club Hull City on their promotion to the Championship.

The Charlton Athletic boss sent the following message to Hull City on Twitter (see tweet below).

Congratulations to @grantmccann11 his @HullCity side and everyone connected with The Tigers on today’s promotion @EFL — Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) April 24, 2021

The Tigers have been promoted from League One after their 2-1 win over Lincoln City at Sincil Bank yesterday.

Grant McCann’s side were relegated alongside Charlton from the Championship last season and have bounced back at the first time of asking.

The Addicks are currently in the Play-Off places and will be looking to join them there next month.

Adkins managed Hull from December 2017 to June 2019 and became a popular figure during his time at the KCOM Stadium.

They were battling against relegation during his first season and he managed to keep them up comfortably before he guided the Yorkshire side to a respectable 13th place finish in his only full campaign there.

Adkins parted company with the Tigers a couple of summers ago much to the disappointment of their supporters. Hull then slipped out of the second tier after his departure after finishing bottom last term.

However, they have had an impressive past season under McCann and have their sights set on securing the league title now.

Charlton could have done them a favour yesterday but lost 1-0 at home to 2nd place Peterborough United.