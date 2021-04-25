Aston Villa have outed Norwich City’s Emi Buendia as a ‘top summer target’, reports The Sun on Sunday (25.04.21, pg. 60).

Buendia, 24, has been the star of Norwich City’s season. He’s grabbed 12 goals and 15 assists to help his side on their way to promotion, with the Championship title still to play for.

The Argentine midfielder has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road throughout the season. The likes of Arsenal and Leeds United were strongly linked at the start of the campaign, with Norwich having held a firm stance with Buendia throughout the campaign.

Now though with promotion in the bag, Norwich City are reportedly ‘bracing themselves’ for summer interest in Buendia, with Dean Smith hoping to bring him to Villa Park as he plans to send Ross Barkley back to Chelsea.

Reports at the start of the year suggests that Norwich City could hold out for a bid in excess of £40million for Buendia. Nothing has since been reported though with regards to his price tag.