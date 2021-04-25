Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is looking to bring in four players during the summer transfer window.

The Sun on Sunday (25.04.21, pg. 59) details Farke’s summer plans for his newly-promoted Norwich City side.

Norwich City won’t be making any drastic changes to their side and will first look to scour the free and loan markets before looking into any transfers.

Farke reportedly has a new striker at the top of his sopping list – the German is keen to keep competition rife for Teemu Pukki as to aid him in the Premier League.

Norwich City also want a centre-back with Alan Nixon linking the Canaries with Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall, with a holding midfielder and a wide forward making up the four summer signings.

The Canaries will need to plug the gap that Oliver Skipp will leave in his wake when he returns to Spurs, and will need attacking reinforcements with the likes of Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell potentially facing summer bids.