Hull City are ‘staying on the trail’ of Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles ahead of a potential summer move.

Charles, 25, has bagged 19 goals in 39 League One outings for Stanley this season – 20 in all competitions. He was targeted by newly-promoted Hull City at the start of the season with Accrington having knocked back a £100,000 offer from the Tigers.

Since, Hull have remained consistent in their bid for promotion which was confirmed at Lincoln City yesterday, and Charles has remained prolific in League One as well.

The Sun on Sunday (25.04.21, pg. 59) report how Grant McCann’s side are still keeping tabs on the Northern Irishman ahead of a potential summer move.

But Alan Nixon goes on to write how Accrington will demand ‘far more’ than their previous £100,000 offer – no exact price tag is known as of yet, but Hull seem keen on returning for the striker this summer.

Hull currently have a four-point lead over Peterborough United in 2nd-place of the League One table, with Posh having a game in hand still.