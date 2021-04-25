Norwich City have outed Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall as a potential summer recruit ahead of their Premier League return.

Worrall, 24, was linked with Norwich City back in the Janaury of 2020. Eastern Daily Press credited Norwich with an interest in the Nottingham Forest man, who’s since been strongly linked with Burnley.

But Forest would receive no bids for the Englishman. Now though, The Sun on Sunday (25.04.21, pg. 59) credit Norwich with a fresh interest in the Forest defender ahead of their return to the top flight.

Norwich City clinched promotion earlier in the month but are still playing for the Championship title.

Daniel Farke is said to have a short shopping list going into the summer months, but a central defender is thought to be on that list.

In the summer ahead of this season, Celtic and Bournemouth were linked with Worrall and at the time, reports handed him a £12million price tag.

There’s been no reports to suggest whether that price has changed after this season, but it’s a good benchmark for the Canaries to work from ahead of a potential bid.