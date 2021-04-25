Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is ‘lining up’ new recruits for his side this summer, and will begin talking to targets ‘in the next few days’.

The Sun on Sunday (25.04.21, pg. 59) reports how Mowbray is already starting work on his summer transfer haul.

He’s come under mounting scrutiny this season but the board look set to back him into the next, and Mowbray will get to work early in the transfer window with ‘talks’ set to be had with transfer targets in the coming days.

But his summer budget will depend entirely on how much the club can recoup on Adam Armstrong.

The 24-year-old has been the target of several Premier League clubs throughout the season including West Ham and Newcastle United, with Rovers having slapped a healthy £25million price tag on him earlier in the season.

His contract is out in 2022 and so Blackburn Rovers might do well to come close to that £25million mark.

But the Englishman notched a hat-trick v Huddersfield Town yesterday – taking his goal tally to 24 in the Championship for this season and doing his price tag no harm from a Rovers point of view.