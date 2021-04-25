Derby County’s prospective new owner Erik Alonso ‘faces a quiz’ on his funding ahead a potential buy-out of the club.

Alonso emerged as a surprise candidate to takeover at Derby County earlier in the month. The Athletic reported that a deal had been agreed for the Spaniard to take the reigns from Mel Morris, pending approval by the EFL.

Now, The Sun on Sunday (25.04.21, pg. 59) reports that Alonso will soon face questions on his funding and its legitimacy, and also on his links to Indonesian ‘business mogul’ Raja Sapta Oktohari.

Alan Nixon writes how Alonso’s ‘tie-up’ with Oktohari is ‘central’ to the takeover, but that the Indonesian has denied being a part of Alonso’s Derby County bid.

Furthermore, Nixon continues to explain how the EFL are keen to see ‘where’ Alonso’s funding is coming from, and that they will look back at least five years into his financial history for any wrongdoing.

Alonso and Oktohari has been pictured together previously, with reports from Daily Mail last week suggesting that the Indonesian could actually be Alonso’s source of funding.