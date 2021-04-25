Celtic’s hopes of bringing in former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe could be ‘dashed’ by the Cherries.

The Sun on Sunday (25.04.21, pg. 59) reports that Celtic’s hopes of appointing Howe could be dashed by his former club Bournemouth – the 43-year-old wants to take some of his former backroom staff from the South Coast to Celtic Park, but those coaches remain under healthy contracts.

Alan Nixon writes how the likes of Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone at Bournemouth are under ‘good contracts’ at the club and are set for pay rises should they achieve promotion this season.

That could potentially make Howe’s appointment at Celtic an expensive one with wages and compensations to consider in the deal.

The Scottish giants then might have to wait until the current Championship season is concluded, and to see what Bournemouth’s fate is before they can really progress talks with Howe.