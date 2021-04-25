According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Premier League champions-elect Manchester City are casting their eyes away from upcoming superstars and have focused on Watford’s Ben Foster as backup to Brazilian stopper Emerson.

Watford have just gained promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Now The Sun’s Nixon says that the Citizens are eyeing up Foster who was once a £2m purchase for cross-city rivals Manchester United.

Foster and his journey through football to Watford

Leamington Spa born Foster was a 2001 signing for Stoke City and it was at The Potters that Foster began to make his name in football.

After a series of loans and failing to make a breakthrough at Stoke, Foster joined Manchester United in a £2m 2005.

Stopper Foster was Old Trafford for five years, fulfilling the role as a back-up to a number of keepers. During his time at Old Trafford, Foster made just 23 appearances for the Red Devils, conceding 20 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets.

Unable to force himself into a regular first-team spot, Foster left United in 2010 and signed for Birmingham City for a fee said to be £6m. After only two years at the Blues, including a season on loan at West Brom, Foster left in a £4.5m deal and signed for the Baggies.

He was at West Brom for six years, leaving them in 2018 and signing a deal at Watford for whom he has played 178 games, conceding 236 goals and kept 48 clean sheets.

Foster in the Championship and Manchester City interest

This season, veteran stopper Foster has made 22 appearances for the Hornets (17 conceded/9 clean sheets) although he hasn’t featured for Xisco’s promoted side since the turn of 2021 and a 2-1 oss away at Swansea City..

Nixon says that Manchester City are looking for veteran cover for Ederson and says that 38-year-old Foster “fits the bill” for the Citizens whilst admitting that he “may take some persuading to move just to sit on the bench.”

After being dropped for the second part of Watford’s 2020/21 campaign, it is obvious that veteran Foster is not in Xisco’s immediate plans as their first-choice for next season’s Premier League tilt. However, it remains to be seen whether that could be enough to tempt him into a Manchester City move.