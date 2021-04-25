As expected by many, Norwich City have waltzed back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after blowing sides away.

They are not only promoted but also stand on the brink of being crowned champions for the second time after their successful 2018/19 season.

One of the stars of both those Championship-winning campaigns, Max Aarons, is a man in the news with a number of sides interested in him.

According to Daily Mail writer Simon Jones, Italian side Roma will be coming back in for the young defender as Premier League side Everton dither over the Canaries £30m valuation.

Norwich to brace themselves as Roma plot Aarons summer return

Writing for the Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal, Jones comments that Roma, who had January bid rejected for Aarons, is “expected to return this summer” for him.

Roma had tried to land the talented young Norwich full-back in the January transfer window but a £20m bid was rejected by the Canaries who Jones as are holding out for £30m.

Everton are also seen as interested in the 21-year-old Londoner with 128 games of first-team experience under his belt at Carrow Road. However, Jones confirms that the Toffeemen “are reluctant to pay the £30m price” that the Canaries are said to be wanting to secure Aaron’s services.

Youngster Aarons has proved that he can cut it in the Premier League, shining despite Norwich being relegated as the bottom club in the league. He carried that form through to this season in the Sky Bet Championship where he has scored 2 goals and provided 4 assists across 43 appearances.