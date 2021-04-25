According to the Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal, Norwich City are bracing themselves for Aston Villa interest in £30m rated Todd Cantwell.

The Daily Mail’s Simon Jones writes that Villa are “assessing options” as they “await an offer from Manchester City” for Jack Grealish who is valued in the £100m bracket.

Grealish has been a standout star for the Villans who seem resigned to him leaving in the summer. That resignation will also be felt by the Canaries who might have similar feelings over Cantwell as Villa circle.

Todd Cantwell – helping the Canaries fly to promotion

23-year-old left-sided midfielder Cantwell has been at Carrow Road since he was a schoolboy and has risen through the ranks at the Norfolk club.

Since breaking through into the first team, the youngster has made 100 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists.

Of that total, 6 goals and 5 assists have come in this season’s successful Championship campaign that has seen Norwich bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Norwich aware of interest – fee mooted

Jones adds that Norwich City “are well aware of interest” in a number of their players and that Todd Cantwell is amongst those interesting current Premier League sides.

Whilst Villa await a move from Manchester City for England international Grealish, Jones says that they cannot hope to grab Cantwell on the cheap.

He states that the Canaries are thought to value Cantwell at “around £30m” and warns that they are under no compunction to sell either him or any of their other highly-rated stars.