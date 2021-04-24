Striker Will Grigg had the afterburners fully lit during his time at the DW Stadium with Wigan Athletic.

During his time with the Tics, Grigg earned his ‘on fire’ accolade in a stint that saw him score 65 goals in 150 games for the Lancashire side.

That brought about a £4m January 2019 move to Sunderland. It is a move where it can be said that he hasn’t sparked let alone blazed.

Sunderland still looking for sparks; Grigg fire burns at Dons

His time on Wearside has seen Grigg struggling to recapture that Wigan form. Since signing on at The Stadium of Light, Grigg has scored just 8 goals in 61 games for the Black Cats.

He’s been on loan at the MK Dons this season and the fires are beginning to be lit again. Ahead of today’s game against Swindon Town, Grigg had scored four times; he’d doubled that tally by full time.

In a 5-0 rout that relegated Swindon, that four-goal haul was bound to foster a response from Dons fans.

They didn’t disappoint. Here is a selection of comments from MK Dons fans after Grigg’s four-star show as the Dons routed a battered and bruised Robins side.

Will Grigg’s on fire, your defence is terrified — D Rose⛹🏽‍♂️ (@Chiefclips) April 24, 2021

Will Grigg is on fire again 🔥 https://t.co/sJ5DsQGeE1 — Matthew Clark (@MattClark_08) April 24, 2021

Will Grigg with four goals today for @MKDonsFC. For once, he actually is on fire. — Richard Gallagher (@RichGallagher1) April 24, 2021

“Will Grigg's on fire, Will Grigg's on fire, Will Grigg's on fire

Your defence is terrified… #WillGrigg @MKDonsFC pic.twitter.com/gX4W79wPO4 — Jack Doorbar (@MrDoorbar) April 24, 2021

🚨 WILL GRIGG IS MOST DEFINITELY ON FIRE 🚨 — Charlie (@Charlanardo) April 24, 2021

The one weekend I'm on a long weekend and we were on fire as well as certain will grigg fantastic result to start my Saturday and buzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzing knowing that at least one season without getting stuck in their turnstiles for next season cya Swindon 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/NLoZCzoU7O — ollie welch (@ollielad24) April 24, 2021

Will Grigg’s on fire 🔥. What a win!!! — Nia Woodward (@NiaWoodward) April 24, 2021