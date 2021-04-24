As the season and current campaign wend their way to an end, club thoughts will be on the coming summer transfer window and next season’s campaign.

Part of that thinking is obviously aimed at what restructuring needs to be done in order for a club to achieve whatever goals it sets itself. Players incoming and players outgoing a big part of that plan.

That is a situation that exists at all levels, from below the league ladder all the way up to the Premier League.

Leeds United starlet McCalmont making waves

One side with a decision to make is Leeds United and the decision involves midfield starlet Alfie McCalmont.

McCalmont is highly rated at Elland Road but it is his form whilst out on loan at League Two side Oldham Athletic that has seen the young Northern Ireland international making waves.

Those waves started out as ripples but, as the season end creeps up, they are waves that are breaking on the beach and not the rocks.

The youngster didn’t score in today’s 2-1 loss to Grimsby Town but he added another assist to his ever-impressive tally.

That assist made it three for the season and that trio of assists sits alongside his 8 goals making it a successful foray into first-team football with Oldham.

The Comment

It is as clear as day that Leeds United’s decision to send McCalmont out to League Two to get some games under his belt is paying off – the 8 goals and 3 assists evidence of that.

It’s not only the goals and assists combo, though. McCalmont’s performances have also developed across this campaign and he’s beginning to glow.

That glow will obviously have been monitored by Leeds United; they will be aware. That is why the Whites will surely be looking to expand his potential even more next season. A Championship loan must be on the cards for the young midfielder.