Sunderland drew 3-3 v Accrington Stanley in League One this afternoon.

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side have been storming their way up the League One table in 2021 but recently, that pace has warn off.

After taking a 2-0 lead into half-time thanks to a first half brace from Charlie Wyke, Accrington Stanley would score two second half equalisers to bring them back on level terms.

The second goal for Stanley was particularly frustrating for Sunderland fans, with Luke O’Nien converting into his own net.

Sunderland thought they had the win when Max Power scored on 83 minuets but Stanley would hit straight back through Sean McConville.

O’Nien has been filling in at centre back amid a host of defensive injuries for Johnson, but today’s performance summed up his form of late – and the fact that he’s not a centre back.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on twitter about O’Nien’s performance today: