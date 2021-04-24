Sunderland drew 3-3 v Accrington Stanley in League One this afternoon.

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side have been storming their way up the League One table in 2021 but recently, that pace has warn off.

After taking a 2-0 lead into half-time thanks to a first half brace from Charlie Wyke, Accrington Stanley would score two second half equalisers to bring them back on level terms.

The second goal for Stanley was particularly frustrating for Sunderland fans, with Luke O’Nien converting into his own net.

Sunderland thought they had the win when Max Power scored on 83 minuets but Stanley would hit straight back through Sean McConville.

O’Nien has been filling in at centre back amid a host of defensive injuries for Johnson, but today’s performance summed up his form of late – and the fact that he’s not a centre back.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on twitter about O’Nien’s performance today:

O’Nien is pap at centre-back. — Jack Waldron (@waldron1994) April 24, 2021

At best O’Nien is a decent squad player because he’s versatile not a starting CB in a promotion team. #safc — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) April 24, 2021

O’Nien as threatened to do what he’s just done for weeks. #safc — SAFC_LW (@IAmLW_88) April 24, 2021

Did Luke O’Nien have a bet on himself to score an own goal the last few weeks like — Lauren (@Lauren_McLeish) April 24, 2021

Your tweet didn’t tag me, but I agree. That was awful from O’Nien. No debate about it whatsoever. — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) April 24, 2021

Hope everyone who said O’Nien was a good centre back is watching this — Swifty (@connor_swif7) April 24, 2021