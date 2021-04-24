Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-1 at Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday faced former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock and his Middlesbrough side today, with the tempo having been set in the week for a crunch match at the Riverside.

It was an inevitably cagey opening but it was Boro who took the lead, with Yannick Bolasie scoring on 20 minutes. But Josh Windass would fire home a penalty before half-tome to keep Wednesday’s Championship dream alive.

The second half would prove another disappointing 45 for the Owls – goals from Jack Coburn and Duncan Watmore would seal what finished a 3-1 win for the Boro.

It keeps Wednesday in 23rd-place of the Championship table but still in with a chance of survival following Derby County’s loss v Birmingham City.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter after the Middlesbrough result today:

Awful team awful squad — Dale Haywood (@dalehaywood40) April 24, 2021

The players don't care at all. — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) April 24, 2021

Just kill us now please. Absolute bottle jobs. — Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) April 24, 2021

Another spineless performance. — Todd Bailey (@therealtbailey) April 24, 2021

Pathetic — RETRO WEDNESDAY (@WednesdayRetro) April 24, 2021

Light weight all over pitch we will get what we deserve hurts but truth does — mark morris (@mlpets) April 24, 2021

Pathetic, useless, spineless, biggest set of frauds to ever set foot on the field. Should be utterly ashamed of how they have conducted themselves this season. — Tom Robbo (@tommy2pints) April 24, 2021