Derby County lost 2-1 at home to Birmingham City in the Championship this afternoon.

Derby County found themselves in a precarious position going into kick-off, sitting just four points above the drop zone and having lost their last four Championship outings.

They faced a Birmingham City side rejuvenated under Lee Bowyer and put on a good show – they were rewarded with a first half goal from Colin Kazim-Richards.

Wayne Rooney was earning praise for how his side defended in the first 45 minutes and they came out strongly in the second, keeping Blues penned back inside their own half.

But Boyer’s triple substitution would swing the game in his favour – two goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz in the second half wold seal the win, and Blues’ Championship status.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on twitter about the defeat today:

Rooney useless. Had a lead at half time and didnt change it around to keep it. Just played in to Birminghams hands and stole 3 points from us — Michael Woodward (@miwoodward1884) April 24, 2021

Next tweet better be the sacking of this coaching staff. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) April 24, 2021

Rooney is taking us down! Only positive is that the bottom 3 didn’t win. — Reece 🐏 (@Reecedcfc) April 24, 2021

The difference between a manger who makes changes that make a difference and a manager who hasn’t got a clue! Appalling second half! — Dave Mills (@davemills1884) April 24, 2021

How can you play a long ball game against Birmingham. Clueless. Walk away Rooney — dave (@WelshRams) April 24, 2021

Do we bother with a Player of the Season this year? — • (@iBFSZN) April 24, 2021

You’re lucky the fans aren’t in. Shambles of a team — Zachary (@ZacConnor) April 24, 2021