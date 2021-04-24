Birmingham City won 2-1 at Derby County in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City headed to Pride Park today, for what’d become a huge game at the bottom of the Championship table.

Derby County were needing a win to ease their mounting relegation fears, whilst Lee Bowyer’s side were looking for a comfortable result to ensure their Championship safety.

But the Rams gave a fighting account of themselves in the first half and took what was a deserved lead on 36 minutes, with Colin Kazim-Richards finding the net from close range.

Bowyer would make a triple substitution in the second half and would soon after have an equaliser through Lukas Jutkiewicz, who soon after found a winner for the visitors.

It was a performance (first half in particular) that’s being billed as one of Bowyer’s worst since coming in, and Jonathan Leko’s name has flooded Blues Twitter once again.

He’s proving to be a favourite of Bowyer’s, but the 22-year-old seems to frustrate Birmingham City fans with every performance.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about Leko this afternoon:

Look dreadful! It’s like no one can pass 🙄 Leko looks he’s usual self again 😒 simply not good enough. Big second half coming up! #BCFC — Jack (@HughesJack123) April 24, 2021

Leko is not Championship Standard, very poor today so far. — Andy Smart (@Anduman66) April 24, 2021

Leko off ASAP. Couldn’t tell you one thing he’s done this game #bcfc — Miss Gibbs (@MissGibbs18) April 24, 2021

Leko is an awful footballer — . (@TroyBrown___) April 24, 2021

Can’t believe how bad Leko is, he’s literally the Ndoye of this team — Dan (@_0121Dan) April 24, 2021

Leko gives me hope I can still make it 😂 — Liam (@LWTS96) April 24, 2021