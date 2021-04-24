Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-1 at Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday headed to the Riverside to face Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough side this afternoon, in what was a must-win game for the Owls.

They knew that a loss could see them relegated if Derby County managed to beat Birmingham City, and fans were left frustrated after Middlesbrough took a first half lead.

Yannick Bolasie put Boro in front but Josh Windass fired home a penalty before half time. Warnock’s side would then go on to claim the win with goals from Jack Coburn and Duncan Watmore, capping another disappointing afternoon for the Owls.

There were a number of tired performances once again, one of them coming from Julian Borner. The German made his 24th Championship appearance of the season today but has led a fairly contested campaign.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the 30-year-old’s performance today:

Borner what a clown he is #swfc 🤡 — Nat Ford (@nathanielford18) April 24, 2021

Borner avin a mare. — Joe Brown (@jb_1411) April 24, 2021

Borner is going to lose this game single handedly #swfc — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) April 24, 2021

Yessss !!! Cmon now Wednesday?

!!! Borner wake up !!!!! — Davide Percival (@PercivalDavide) April 24, 2021

Him and borner liabilities take em both off — FUCK THE EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE (@MathewDudley22) April 24, 2021

Wish Borner would stop trying to put me in a coffin — kb (@kb__27) April 24, 2021

Borner is a constant car crash waiting to happen — Adam Norman (@ad4m_norman) April 24, 2021