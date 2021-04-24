Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at home to Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest returned to the City Ground to face Stoke City this afternoon, on the back of their last gasp draw at Birmingham City in midweek.

Chris Hughton’s side went into the game knowing that their Championship safety wasn’t yet secured, and found themselves a goal behind after 27-minutes today thanks to Rabbi Matondo’s goal.

Lewis Grabban would score his second in as many matches to pull Forest level after 50 minutes, with both sides slogging towards the draw.

The first-half saw an early substitution. Luke Freeman came off injured for Anthony Knockaert and to a cold reception from Forest fans online.

He’s struggled on loan from Sheffield United this season and fans are largely happy for him to return to his parent club at the end of this season.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about Freeman’s performance today:

Freeman done – GET OUT now #nffc — Nick (@NJL82) April 24, 2021

Hopefully that’s the last time Freeman wears a Forest shirt. #nffc — Neil Smith (@smiggs17) April 24, 2021

Freeman – what a pathetic waste of time this signing has been. #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️💙 (@hannahforest) April 24, 2021

Correction … Freeman’s season is over! He’s done! Please leave and never come back! #NFFC — Alex Iskandar Liew (@alex_iskandar) April 24, 2021

i hope we will one day learn not to start freeman, surely the message has sunk in by now #nffc — sarah🔴⚪️ (@nffc_sarah) April 24, 2021

This will probably be the last time we seen Freeman in a Forest shirt. 🤞🏻 #NFFC https://t.co/cARsQnvSTf — Dave⭐️⭐️ (@dj_zotov) April 24, 2021