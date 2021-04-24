Relegated teams normally either bounce straight back up, end up being fair-to-middling or start a plummeting drop.

Last season’s relegated sides Norwich and Watford are back up and looking like being back up respectively. Bournemouth are going to have to battle through the play-offs or so it seems.

That was made even more so after the Cherries were bitten and buzzed by Brentford earlier with the 10-man Bees winning a game they dominated 1-0 thanks to a Bryan Mbeumo goal.

Brentford put up display – win out with 10 men

Brentford’s win meant that the Bees consolidated their play-off place and leapfrogged home side Bournemouth into 3rd place in the table.

Goalscorer Mbeumo came on as a substitute with Brentford hitting at the Cherries after defender Pontus Jansson had been sent off for a second yellow on 50 minutes.

The Brentford display in flashing out this win was enough to get Bournemouth fans talking after the game was over and the Bees had a 1-0 victory and all three points in the bag.

Here is a selection of comments from Bournemouth fans after that defeat against a very strong showing from Brentford:

Brentford nothing short of superb there. Didn't put a foot wrong – defended magnificently, creative and willing going forward. #afcb not at the races today for whatever reason but Brentford again prove they are a terrific attacking threat. — Darryll Brewer (@djbsleepy) April 24, 2021

Looked like men against boys. We created absolutely nothing, don’t want to have to play Brentford in the playoffs. Passing was poor, no intensity and we were even worse against 10 men. Knew it wouldn’t go our way after Stan slipped. #afcb — matthew adams (@matthewadams85) April 24, 2021

If it comes down to it I'd rather play Brentford in a one off game than over 2 legs. In an ideal world, I'd rather not play them at all. #AFCB — Paul 🌈 💙 (@MPCmonkey) April 24, 2021

No excuses at all, Awful performance. Couldn't tell which team had 10 men. But the previous 7 wins still fills me with confidence that we might do it. I hope if we play Brentford in play-offs, we turn up. https://t.co/Dq2PkZ3gon — Rashesh (@HashRash4) April 24, 2021

An off day. Brentford on the other hand. Impressive. Wouldn't want them over two legs #afcb #utciad — Simon Windle (@WindleSimon) April 24, 2021

I just can't accept that level of effort. I can take losing to the better team, and Brentford were the better team.

We had players put in 50% max effort today though and that should never be acceptable.

Stanislas should not have been on that pitch 45 minutes, let alone 90. #afcb — nidriks (@nidriks1) April 24, 2021

The fact Brentford managed to keep Arnie quiet with relative ease was a concern. Very organised and constantly creating openings. Would consider them the play off favourites personally. Having said that, I’d rather them at Wembley in a one off game. Prime bottlers. #afcb — Tom Jordan (@TomJordan21) April 24, 2021