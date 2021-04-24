Relegated teams normally either bounce straight back up, end up being fair-to-middling or start a plummeting drop.

Last season’s relegated sides Norwich and Watford are back up and looking like being back up respectively. Bournemouth are going to have to battle through the play-offs or so it seems.

That was made even more so after the Cherries were bitten and buzzed by Brentford earlier with the 10-man Bees winning a game they dominated 1-0 thanks to a Bryan Mbeumo goal.

Brentford put up display – win out with 10 men

Brentford’s win meant that the Bees consolidated their play-off place and leapfrogged home side Bournemouth into 3rd place in the table.

Goalscorer Mbeumo came on as a substitute with Brentford hitting at the Cherries after defender Pontus Jansson had been sent off for a second yellow on 50 minutes.

The Brentford display in flashing out this win was enough to get Bournemouth fans talking after the game was over and the Bees had a 1-0 victory and all three points in the bag.

Here is a selection of comments from Bournemouth fans after that defeat against a very strong showing from Brentford: