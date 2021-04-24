Bristol Rovers have been relegated from League One following a 1-0 defeat away at Portsmouth.

It brings an end to four-straight years in the third tier for the Gas, coming after a dogged season which has seen them play under three permanent manager sin Ben Garner, Paul Tisdale and now Barton.

Barton came in over February having left Fleetwood Town earlier in the campaign. Today marked his 16th game in charge and in those 16, he’s claimed just three wins and two draws.

Needless to say, the club’s relegation has sparked a strong reaction from Bristol Rovers fans who are devastated to see their side succumb to the drop, but aren’t so surprised after the chaos of this season.

