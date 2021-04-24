Bristol Rovers have been relegated from League One following a 1-0 defeat away at Portsmouth.

Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers have been demoted into League Two following a narrow loss at promotion hopefuls Portsmouth.

It brings an end to four-straight years in the third tier for the Gas, coming after a dogged season which has seen them play under three permanent manager sin Ben Garner, Paul Tisdale and now Barton.

Barton came in over February having left Fleetwood Town earlier in the campaign. Today marked his 16th game in charge and in those 16, he’s claimed just three wins and two draws.

Needless to say, the club’s relegation has sparked a strong reaction from Bristol Rovers fans who are devastated to see their side succumb to the drop, but aren’t so surprised after the chaos of this season.

See what some of these Bristol Rovers fans had to say on Twitter following the defeat at Pompey:

Really enjoyed that again😡 if our head of recruitment survives this then the club is done! — Martyn Harrington (@MartynHarringt3) April 24, 2021

Poor season all round. Time to have a good Summer. The fans that is. https://t.co/QMsXD66PXG — Bethany Cole (@coleb86) April 24, 2021

I must say I’ve had a lil tear! 🥲Gutted even though expected! Still tomorrow’s another day isn’t it? #UTG https://t.co/ahdRjOlz7l — Charlotte (@jugglingmum2011) April 24, 2021

Losing by one goal yet again. If we could score a goal or two we’d be mid table https://t.co/L0YX22O8rg — Nick White (@NickoWhite98) April 24, 2021

Been a pain to watch this season. Not good enough, go again under Barton next season 😔 #UTG https://t.co/4dUqNBwvPw — Elliot Lane (@ElliotLane11) April 24, 2021

Thought it ended before it started in all fairness… — Ryan Hodge (@ryhodge_) April 24, 2021

no excuses it’s what we’ve deserved, let’s hope we’ll be back — 𝔲𝔭 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔤𝔞𝔰 (@brfcharryy2) April 24, 2021

No, it’s the recruitment team that need to go. Klopp wouldn’t have kept this squad up — Sam Valuetuna (@valuetuna) April 24, 2021

Well Done to the majority of players for being probably the worst ever Rovers squad in its history , with a few exceptions , Widdrington Out , this man is a fraud Southend and now Rovers !! #WiddringtonOut — Gashead (@Ady_Coles) April 24, 2021

Safe to say most of this team won’t be missed if they’re never to be seen again in the 1/4’a. pic.twitter.com/f0NScOG8a3 — Rob (@Rob_B29) April 24, 2021

Live scenes of Tommy trying to keep his job pic.twitter.com/xath75BFr0 — Jonny (@jonnygroves12) April 24, 2021