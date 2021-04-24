Brentford confirmed their place in the play-offs with a 1-0 win away at Bournemouth in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

In what is the third-to-last round of fixtures in this season’s Championship, Brentford away at Bournemouth had become a huge game in the hunt for a top-six finish.

The Cherries only needed a point to book their place whilst Brentford needed the win, and it was they who had the better chances through the first-half.

Ivan Toney looked lively but squandered the best chance of the opening 45, firing his one-on-one v Asmir Begovic straight at the Bosnian.

Shortly after, Sergi Canos had an effort cleared off the line by Bournemouth skipper Steve Cook to sum up what became a fairly dominant first half for the Bees.

Junior Stanislas had Bournemouth’s best opportunity of the first half, and maybe of the game when he found himself with some space inside the Brentford box, only to lose his footing and send his shot over the bar.

The game’s dynamic changed though when Pontus Jansson was shown a clumsy second yellow card on 49 minutes – but the game actually turned in Brentford’s favour.

A man disadvantage seemed to give them a new lease of confidence and they kept on pushing Bournemouth back into their own half, eventually clawing a scrappy goal through second half substitute Bryan Mbeumo.

As the clock neared full-time, the game became much more scrappy with both sides showing outbursts of anger, but Brentford defending astutely.

The Bees claimed the win and confirmed their spot in the play-off, moving up into 3rd at Bournemouth’s expense.