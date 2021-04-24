Brentford’s campaign this season has been one of mixed fortunes. They have shown they can blow teams away but have also proven to be flimsy at times.

Unbeaten over their last eight games entering today’s game away at Bournemouth is a false flag as they’d only one win from those eight games.

It was always going to be a tough ask against the Cherries who are a side chasing their own promotion place.

Bournemouth 0 – 1 Brentford; 10-man Bees win out

It was a game where the 3rd place home side Cherries took on a dangerous Bees side who arrived in 4th and bristling with attacking intent.

It was a game where Brentford put the home side under the cosh but all that pressure looked to be for naught after Pontus Jansson was dismissed on 50 minutes:

Red card 🟥 Pontus Jansson is sent off and Brentford face an uphill task now… 📺 Watch Bournemouth v Brentford live on Sky Sports Football now pic.twitter.com/chsUz6XuG2 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 24, 2021

Jansson’s dismissal for a second yellow card could have undone all the good work that Brentford had put in during that excellent opening spell.

However, the Bees continued to buzz and plug away at Bournemouth and still looked dangerous despite playing a man light.

They got their just rewards when French striker Bryan Mbeumo struck to give them the opening goal of the game:

𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 goal ⚽️ Bryan Mbeumo fires Brentford ahead at Bournemouth 📺 Watch Bournemouth v Brentford live on Sky Sports Football now pic.twitter.com/Dklh9oJQUB — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 24, 2021

As it turned out, it was the only goal that was needed and Brentford saw out the rest of the game to take back a vital three points from the south coast as they look to hit form as the season end approaches.

Brentford fans react to Mbeumo goal

Here is a selection of the comments made by Brentford fans for Mbeuom’s vital strike.

Now everyone get off the team's back and get behind them — Tom Brocklehurst (@TomBrockoBee94) April 24, 2021

Wow we’ve deserved it — L (@2342343L) April 24, 2021

LOVELY GOALL — 🐝 (@bfcszz) April 24, 2021

Great ball from Norgaard! — CamWakley (@WakleyCam) April 24, 2021

Get in — Hullav (@_Hullav_) April 24, 2021

Here are some comments away from the club tweet after the final whistle:

Brentford win and Beauzon absolutely cruises home by a street 😀🍾 Hope you backed it Steve. — Brentford Buzz (@brentford_buzz) April 24, 2021

That was a great performance from brentford #BrentfordFC 🐝🐝🐝🐝 — Ashley Tanner (@Hammytanner) April 24, 2021

Impressive win and performance by Brentford. Worked very hard. Epitomised by @ivantoney24 in attack and defence. @BrentfordFC. — Adrian Bevington (@ABevington11) April 24, 2021