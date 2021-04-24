Brentford won 1-0 away at Bournemouth in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Brentford headed to the South Coast to face a rampant Bournemouth side today, who’d won their previous seven in the Championship.

The game started brightly with both sides looking for the opening goal. Thomas Frank’s side had the better chances in what ended as a goalless first-half, but saw captain Pontus Jansson sent off soon after the break.

Brentford didn’t hold back though – they kept pushing Bournemouth and would be rewarded with an unlikely winning goal thanks to substitute Bryan Mbeumo.

For Bees fans though, they felt let down by their skipper today. Having made a couple of clumsy fouls in the first-half it almost seemed inevitable that he’d see red in the second, and there was no complaints over his sending off.

See what these Brentford fans had to say on Twitter about Jansson:

Typical Pontus. Doing his best to get sent off today. https://t.co/yc6s5uy35p — Lewis Sluman (@SlumanBee) April 24, 2021

😂😂😂 Pontus a liability in a big game once again? He'll never learn. https://t.co/lTaOk93nG5 — Shaun (@ShaunPK92) April 24, 2021

Just what you need from your captain. 🍻 — Matt 🤾 (@mrperson77) April 24, 2021

No one saw that coming 😏…he's been making ridiculous challenges all match… — 🟥Carolyn #IStandWithCorbyn Blocked by Priti Patel (@moto26261) April 24, 2021

Let the team down there — 🐝 (@bfcszz) April 24, 2021

everyone could see that coming tbf — 🈹 (@t0mmy0neill) April 24, 2021

Stupid, so stupid. Battered them all game haven’t scored now are gonna lose. — ®️Ⓜ️🐝 (@rmbfc1) April 24, 2021