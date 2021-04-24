Bournemouth lost 1-0 at home to play-off rivals Brentford in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Bournemouth welcomed Brentford in what was a huge game in the top-six – Bournemouth went into kick-off knowing that a point would secure their play-off place, whilst Brentford needed a win to do so.

It was an exciting start to the game but come half-time, it was Brentford who were probable edging it. Jonathan Woodgate’s side were given the upper-hand though when Pontus Jansson was sent off after the restart, but Brentford wouldn’t give up.

Bournemouth though would be stunned when Bryan Mbeumo scored a scrappy second half winner for the visitors – moving them up into 3rd and confirming their place in the play-offs.

One man who played particularly poorly for the Cherries today was Junior Stanislas – he had a golden opportunity to score in the first half but fluffed his lines, summing up a dogged performance for the 31-year-old.

