Bournemouth lost 1-0 at home to play-off rivals Brentford in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Bournemouth welcomed Brentford in what was a huge game in the top-six – Bournemouth went into kick-off knowing that a point would secure their play-off place, whilst Brentford needed a win to do so.

It was an exciting start to the game but come half-time, it was Brentford who were probable edging it. Jonathan Woodgate’s side were given the upper-hand though when Pontus Jansson was sent off after the restart, but Brentford wouldn’t give up.

Bournemouth though would be stunned when Bryan Mbeumo scored a scrappy second half winner for the visitors – moving them up into 3rd and confirming their place in the play-offs.

One man who played particularly poorly for the Cherries today was Junior Stanislas – he had a golden opportunity to score in the first half but fluffed his lines, summing up a dogged performance for the 31-year-old.

See what these Bournemouth fans had to say on Twitter about Stanislas’ performance today:

BILLING??? Must just be resting him for future games. Gives Stanislas a chance to play more centrally and get involved in the game cause he might as well have been watching this game so far. #afcb https://t.co/p0ZLZg7UoL — Jon James (@jonsparkafcb) April 24, 2021

Stanislas has been utterly dreadful but you just know he's going to score — Mr O (@itsmr0) April 24, 2021

Stanislas kept on? Still 10v10 then… — Matty 🍒 (@ArtOfMatty) April 24, 2021

What has Stanislas offered today? Pretty poor performance today. #afcb — PerezPrezPrado (@IanRMayhew) April 24, 2021

Stanislas hasn’t been at it today. Hopefully Brooksy can provide that spark that he’s missing. #afcb — Liam (@fm_iconic) April 24, 2021

Please get Stanislas off, been useless #afcb — Lucas Roscoe (@LucasRoscoe5) April 24, 2021