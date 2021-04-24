Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Shrewsbury Town striker Curtis Main has said he is “looking forward” to holding talks over a new deal with the club.

The former Middlesbrough and Portsmouth striker joined the club in February. Main only penned a short-term deal, running through until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Since joining, the 28-year-old has played 17 times in League One, netting two goals and laying on two assists for Shrewsbury Town.

With his deal expiring soon, question marks have surrounded his future with the Shrews.

Until the final game of the season is over, manager Steve Cotterill is putting contract talks with players on hold. Now, Main has said he is “looking forward” to the summer, saying it “will be nice” to get his future sorted.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, he said:

“Moving to the summer it will be nice to get something sorted.

“To kind of get settled in a club and to build a good relationship with the club and transition that on to the pitch and perform and do what I am definitely capable of doing.

“I’m looking forward to the summer, anyway.”

However, Main insisted that he will need to hold talks with Cotterill over the direction of the club. The striker stated a contract will need to suit all parties, saying:

“With the football, then I need to have a discussion with the manager. I can’t really say it’s something that is going to suit if I sit down with the manager and both parties aren’t reading off the same page.”

It will be interesting to see if Main and Shrewsbury can come to an agreement over terms for a new contract.

The former Middlesbrough youngster spent time on loan with the club during his time on the books at the Riverside. Main played six times in his first stint with the club, laying on two assists. With Boro, the striker notched up six goals and four assists in 52 games.

After a stint with Doncaster from 2014 to 2016, Main was then snapped up by Portsmouth. He spent a year and a half at Fratton Park, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 23 games before leaving for Motherwell.