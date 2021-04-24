As quoted by Bristol Live, Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has admitted that he never felt he was ready for a Championship managerial job, with Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End among those linked.

Following his departure from Fleetwood Town, the 38-year-old was linked with some Championship vacancies.

Barton was mentioned as a surprise contender for the vacant roles at Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End. However, Bristol Rovers moved to bring him in as their new manager, while links with the Championship failed to materialise.

A switch to either Wednesday or Preston certainly would’ve raised some eyebrows among supporters. Now, Barton has opened up on previous links with Championship jobs.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Barton stated that he never felt he was “ready” to take up a managerial role in the second-tier. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’ve got the Championship badge, three times out of three.

“I’ve not won League One and whenever you see yourself linked with Championship jobs I never felt I was ready for a Championship job.”

Barton’s links with the roles never developed into anything beyond speculation. Sheffield Wednesday ended up appointing Darren Moore, while Preston named Frankie McAvoy interim manager until the end of the season.

The former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder has nearly three seasons of managerial experience under his belt now. He remains committed to the Bristol Rovers job as relegation to League Two looms.

It will be interesting to see how Barton continues to develop as a coach and to see if Championship clubs come in for his services in the future.