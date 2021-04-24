Speaking to Teesside Live ahead of their game against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock spoke out about the departing Ashley Fletcher.

Ashley Fletcher’s Middlesbrough contract is up in June and will likely play no part for the club in between now and the end of the season.

Despite being fit in recent weeks Neil Warnock has chose to name him on the subs bench with Duncan Watmore playing in an unfamiliar number nine role ahead of him. However, earlier this week in Middlesbrough’s victory over Rotherham United, Fletcher was not even named in the matchday squad.

He looks to have played his last game for Boro and will become a free agent in the coming months. He has been linked with a move to Sheffield United, although no concrete offer had been made nor any talks got underway.

In the interview, Warnock claims he was ‘disappointed’ in the player. He wanted Fletcher to stay at the Riverside and be part of his plans next season. He went on to say that Fletcher had gone back on his word that he would sign an extension.

“It disappointed me at the time because I thought the offer that we made was fabulous really, particularly in the current climate with the pandemic,” said the Boro boss.

“I thought it was an offer that he couldn’t turn down if I’m honest.

“I’m one of those people who talks to people about signing for the club and if they tell me they will and then don’t, I always think I’m better off without them.

“If they change their mind and go elsewhere, I always think good riddance.”

Fletcher’s attitude in this instance could become a stumbling block in other clubs’ pursuits this summer. He has proven he can score goals at Championship level but when an experienced head like Warnock can’t work with a player, it is surely rather telling.

Fletcher will not be involved when Boro take on Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon. Chuba Akpom or Watmore will presumably lead the line in his absence.

Despite them not being able to make the play-offs this season, Middlesbrough will be aiming to end the campaign strongly and finish inside the top 10. After the Owls this weekend they take on Luton Town before facing Wycombe Wanderers on the final day.