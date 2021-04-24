Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has heaped praise on Everton loanee Jarrad Branthwaite after an ankle injury brought an end to his season.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Branthwaite was highly unlikely to feature again this season. An ankle injury suffered in training means the Everton youngster looks to have played his last game in a Blackburn Rovers shirt.

The 18-year-old arrived in January, coming in to bolster Tony Mowbray’s defensive ranks. Since joining, Branthwaite has featured 10 times, playing alongside the likes of captain Darragh Lenihan and fellow loan man Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The former Carlisle United youngster started to appear on the senior scene following the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

He looks to have a promising future in the game having played in the Premier League, Championship and League Two despite his age.

Now, with his Blackburn campaign brought to an early end, the centre-back has received high praise from Rovers boss Mowbray.

The 57-year-old said Branthwaite has made an “amazing” jump up the Football League ladder, tipping him for a good future with Everton. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, he said:

“He’s a young footballer who’s done well. I think it’s amazing to jump from Carlisle to play in the Premier League with Everton and then to get the chance to come and play in the Championship.

“He has great feel in his feet, the way he passes the ball, he’s very quick, 6’5. He just has to put all those bits together and we can all sit back and watch his career.

“I’m sure it’ll be a very positive one and hopefully for him he has a good summer, can get himself fit and then compete to get in Everton’s Premier League team.”

After spending half the season on loan at Ewood Park, it will be interesting to see what the Toffees have in mind for Branthwaite next season.

Do you think they should send him out on loan again or keep him with the first team? Have your say in the poll below.

