As quoted by Birmingham Live, Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed attacking midfielder Jon Toral has returned to Spain to see a specialist after suffering a season-ending injury.

The former Arsenal starlet will not play again this season after suffering a hamstring injury.

Toral picked up the blow in a brief appearance against Brentford, coming off the bench as a second-half substitute before being forced off just 12 minutes later.

His outing against the Bees could prove to be his last appearance for Birmingham City. The Spaniard’s deal expires this summer but does have the option for a further year included.

Now, an update on Toral’s situation has emerged from Lee Bowyer. Speaking to the media ahead of their clash with Derby County, here’s what the Blues boss had to say:

“No, he’s gone back to Spain,” Bowyer said when asked if Toral is still with the squad.

“He’s got a specialist there or someone he likes to use so he has gone back there with his family.

“He is out for the season so it’s best for him to see someone he would rather see now and obviously our physios can concentrate on the 25 that we have in the building so far.”

Bowyer also insisted that Toral’s return to Spain does not mean he will be leaving the club this summer.

He stated that the attacking midfielder asked to return home to see a specialist he has always used, which was then green-lighted by the club’s medical department

Toral has been in and out of the Birmingham side since joining on a free transfer last summer. The 26-year-old has scored two goals and provided two assists in 18 games, seeing his campaign hampered by injury.

With the option for a further 12 months included in his deal, it will be interesting to see if Toral’s stay at St Andrew’s is extended this summer.