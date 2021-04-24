Speaking to Wales Online, Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has said talks over a permanent deal for Aston Villa loanee Conor Hourihane are yet to take place, insisting the full focus is on the task at hand.

The Irishman arrived at the Liberty Stadium in the January transfer window, coming in to bolster Swansea City’s midfield ranks.

Hourihane made the switch having fallen down the pecking order with parent club Aston Villa. He appeared only five times in the first half of the season and the January arrival of French ace Morgan Sanson only limited his chances of action more.

The Villa loanee has impressed since linking up with the Swans. Hourihane has been able to nail down a spot in the side, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 19 games.

With his situation at Villa Park up in the air, speculation regarding a permanent move to South Wales has circulated.

However, Swansea boss Cooper has insisted that Hourihane’s immediate future is not at the forefront of their thinking at the moment. Speaking with Wales Online, the 41-year-old said he and Hourihane are remaining focused on the remaining games as they battle for promotion once again.

“I don’t think either of us have thought about that,” Cooper said.

“We love Conor. He’s been a brilliant addition for us.

“He’s such a committed lad. He will give you the same answer as me, I’m sure. Let’s just focus on these remaining games and not let any sideshow get involved.”

The Swans look set for another top-six finish, meaning the Championship play-offs are around the corner for them once again.

With three games left, an automatic spot is still mathematically possible, but highly unlikely. They face Reading, Derby County and Watford as the regular season draws to a close.