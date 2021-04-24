According to The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough will enter talks with duo Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Marvin Johnson.

There was a possibility that Middlesbrough could have been without four first-team wingers next season. Both Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano will re-join their parent clubs after their loan spells end, whereas Marvin Johnson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s contracts are up in June.

There are also question marks over the futures of both Djed Spence and Hayden Coulson who can play out wide. Therefore manager Neil Warnock will no doubt be looking to the summer transfer window for new acquisitions.

However, a recent report states that although they will be dipping into the market in a few months time, they will enter into talks to renew the contracts of both Johnson and Mendez-Laing.

Although nothing has officially started regarding the duo staying with the club, Warnock confirmed that he will in the coming weeks.

“I’ve not had chance to have a talk with him if I’m honest, I’ve had one or two other things on my mind in the last week but I will get round to it,” he said.

“And Marvin, I’ll speak to Marvin as well.”

What was particularly telling in their recent outing at Rotherham United was Johnson’s inclusion. The Boro boss had spoken out about not including players that weren’t in his plans and proceeded to start Johnson against the Millers.

Their bench in midweek was made up of just six players out of a possible nine and all five of the outfield players had not made their league debut.

It highlights the enormity of the task at hand for Warnock. Although injuries have not helped in that respect.

With a full strength team at his disposal and a few shrewd signings in the off-season, Warnock, the hierarchy and the Middlesbrough supporters will be hoping to go one better and achieve a place in the Championship top six next time around.

Mendez-Laing is currently out nursing an injury and looks to not be in contention for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday later today. However, Johnson could keep his place.