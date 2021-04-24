Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Northampton Town starlet Caleb Chukwuemeka, according to a report by Football Insider.

Spurs are said to be scouting the youngster ahead of a potential move.

Chukwuemeka, who is 19 years old, is believed to be attracting interest from a whole host of clubs going into this summer.

Norwich City made a bid for him in the January transfer window, as per journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter, but Northampton managed to keep hold of him.

Chukwuemeka has burst onto the scene in League One this season and is yet to sign a professional contract at Sixfields.

He has made 25 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with two goals.

The teenager has risen up through the youth ranks with the Cobblers and gained his first taste of first-team football out on loan last year at Corby Town.

He made three appearances for the non-league side last February before returning to Northampton.

Chukwuemeka was then handed his debut for the Cobblers last September against AFC Wimbledon and has since established himself as a regular.

Northampton are facing a battle to stay in League One and are four points from safety with just three games left to play.

They are in action today against Gillingham and are in desperate need of a win. Jon Brady’s side then end the season with tough fixtures against Sunderland and Blackpool.