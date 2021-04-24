Ex-Blackburn Rovers and Mansfield Town man Willem Tomlinson has been rewarded with a new deal by Chorley, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder has had his contract extended until the end of next season.

Tomlinson, who is 23 years old, joined the National League North side in November last year and has impressed since his move.

He is pleased to have sorted out a fresh deal for next term and has said: “I’m delighted to be playing for the club again next season as I thoroughly enjoyed being involved over the final few months of last season. There’s a really good squad being built again and I can’t wait to get started

Tomlinson started his career at Blackburn Rovers and rose up through the youth ranks at Ewood Park. He made his first-team debut for the Lancashire outfit in an FA Cup clash against Manchester United in 2017.

He went on to play 12 more times for Rovers’ senior side but he parted company with them in January 2019. He subsequently trained with Exeter City before joining Mansfield Town on a permanent basis.

Tomlinson made 18 appearances for the Stags in all competitions but left Field Mill in September last year.



He has since found a home at Chorley and will be looking to help them return to the National League next season.

They were 7th in the table when the campaign was halted but they will be pleased to have secured Tomlinson for another 12 months.