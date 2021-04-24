Nottingham Forest are heading into the summer and their first pre-season under Chris Hughton, after what’s been a frustrating campaign for fans.

Nottingham Forest’s Championship safety isn’t confirmed as of yet. If they win at home to Stoke City today and Rotherham United fail to win at Barnsley then Hughton’s side will have their Championship status in tact.

It’d bring an end to what’s been a hugely arduous season for the club – starting slowly under Sabri Lamouchi before Hughton came in, who’s experienced some tough patches in the Championship.

But the Forest boss is looking ahead to she summer and spoke earlier in the week of the directions he’s hoping to go in. Now, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has had his say on whether there’ll be a lot of movement at the club in this upcoming summer transfer window:

Need to get some cash in … if you want better in … not easy. https://t.co/pebKkNuYhM — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 23, 2021

The club has one of the Championship’s highest wage bills and reported some of the league’s biggest losses in revenue this season.

Exactly how much spending money Hughton will have this summer remains a mystery – if any that is.

But the club still retains some talented players and once this season is out of the way and Hughton has had a full summer with his players, it’ll will hopefully give them a new lease of life going into the 2021/22 campaign.

A strong finish to this season would give them some momentum going into the summer too. Stoke City today present a tough task and with games against Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End remaining.

Forest kick-off at home to Stoke City at 3pm this afternoon.