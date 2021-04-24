Noel Hunt is known to be on Paul Cook’s radar as he eyes a number two at Ipswich Town, as detailed in a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys’ boss is still weighing up who to bring in as part of his backroom staff.

Leam Richardson, who he has worked with at a few clubs in the past, was the obvious candidate but he has now become the permanent manager of Wigan Athletic.

Former defender John McGreal has also been linked over the past day or so.



Read: Ipswich Town could turn to ex-Colchester United boss

However, another ex-Ipswich player Hunt was seen in the stands at their last game against Northampton Town.

He last worked as the assistant manager at Swindon Town to Richie Wellens but left that role in December.

Hunt made his name as a player at Reading and spent five years at the Madejski Stadium. The ex-Republic of Ireland international scored 39 goals altogether for the Royals and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2012.

Read: Ipswich Town could bring back Republic of Ireland international this summer

Leeds United came calling in 2013 and he spent a year-and-a-half on the books at Elland Road. However, he left for Ipswich and later had stints at Southend United, Portsmouth, Wigan and Waterford before hanging up his boots.

Hunt has now emerged as a likely candidate to link up with Cook in East Anglia and it will be interesting to see if they appoint him.