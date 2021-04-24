Bradford City joint-manager Mark Trueman has confirmed they will try and sign Andy Cook this summer, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Eyebrows have been raised at Valley Parade this week following the departure of Danny Rowe to National League side Chesterfield.

Bradford want to bolster their attacking options this summer and are keen to land Cook on a permanent basis from fellow League Two outfit Mansfield Town.

Trueman has said: “He obviously will be a target that we’ll be looking to bring to the football club.”



Cook, who is 30 years old, has impressed since making the switch to Bradford on loan in January and has scored seven goals in 15 games in all competitions.

He is a proven goalscorer at League Two level and would be a shrewd permanent capture by the Bantams.

He started out at Carlisle United but first made his name at Barrow. He scored 42 goals in 87 games for the Bluebirds over his two spells at Holker Street, with a stint at Grimsby Town sandwiched in-between.

Cook then moved on to Tranmere Rovers in 2016 and fired 51 goals in 94 games for the Merseyside club.

Walsall came calling in 2018 and he managed 18 goals in all competitions for the Saddlers whilst they were in League One but left after a year to join Mansfield.

He has since linked up with Bradford and they want him for good now.

