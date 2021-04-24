Luton Town, Swansea City and Barnsley are among a host of clubs interested in Morecambe starlet Carlos Mendes Gomes.

A report from Football League World suggests the League Two winger is a man in-demand going into this summer.

League One promotion hopefuls Hull City, Peterborough United and Sunderland have also been credited with an interest, as have a couple of other Championship sides.

Gomes, who is 22 years old, has been a standout player for Morecambe this term and they will face a real battle to keep hold of him over the coming months.

He has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far in this campaign for Derek Adams’ side to fire them into surprise promotion contention.

The pacey wide man was born in Senegal but moved to Spain as a youngster before spells in the academies at Getafe and Atletico Madrid.

Gomes then moved to England and played in non-league for West Didsbury & Chorlton. He scored seven goals in 50 games for the North West Counties League outfit.

He was then scouted by Morecambe in May 2018 and has since broken into their first-team in the Football League.

Gomes has turned out to be an impressive find by the Shrimps and he looks poised for a move up the Football League.

The likes of Luton Town, Barnsley and Swansea City are being linked and it will be interesting to see where he goes this summer.

