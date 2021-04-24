Charlton Athletic will be looking to extend their impressive run of form against Peterborough United this afternoon.

The Addicks welcome 2nd place Posh to the Valley today following their 6-0 win away at Plymouth Argyle last time out.

Nigel Adkins remains unbeaten in charge of the Play-Off hopefuls since taking over them last month from Lee Bowyer.

Promotion in sights…

Charlton are currently one point inside the top six with five games of the season left to play.

Read: Charlton Athletic target could be back before the end of the season

The London club are expected to welcome Conor Washington and Ian Maatsen back into contention for this one, whilst Ryan Inniss may be thrown back into the starting XI.

What the boss has said…

Adkins has told their official club website: “We know it’s going to be a tough game but I’d like to hope Peterborough know it’s going to be a tough game for them as well. We’ve got momentum, spirit.

“We’ve been solid in our defensive resolve and we’ve got a massive goal threats which have been demonstrated again tonight.”

Posh on brink…

Peterborough are eyeing an automatic promotion and are four points behind top of the table Hull City with a game in-hand, and seven points above Sunderland in 3rd.

Read: Exeter City to show door to ex-Charlton Athletic man this summer

Here is a predicted line-up for Charlton-

Ben Amos, Adam Matthews, Jason Pearce, Ryan Inniss, Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey, Darren Pratley, Jake Forster-Caskey, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jayden Stockley, Liam Millar.

Who will win?