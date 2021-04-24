Norwich City can claim the Championship title with a win at QPR this afternoon.

But that’ll be easier said than done – QPR have been one of the division’s form sides throughout 2021 and return to West London today after two winning outings on the road.

Norwich City meanwhile are looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats.

It’s a clash between two of the Championship’s most potent sides of 2021 and it could make for an enthralling encounter in West London this afternoon.

Here we preview the clash:

QPR team news

QPR’s goalkeeper Seny Dieng faces a late fitness test ahead of this morning, after suffering a broken nose in the win at Middlesbrough earlier in the month.

Warburton explained how it might be touch and go with the stopper this morning, with Jordy de Wijs expected to return to the side after also suffering a broken nose.

Elsewhere, Geoff Cameron remains sidelined for the Rs.

QPR absentees today: Cameron (thigh), Tom Carroll (ligament), Luke Amos (ACL), Charlie Owens (knee).

QPR predicted XI: Dieng, Wallace, Barbet, de Wijs, Dickie, Kakay, Johansen, Field, Chair, Dykes, Austin

Norwich City team news

Farke delivered some positive news on the injury front in his pre-match presser, confirming that his Norwich City side have no fresh injury updates to report since their 1-0 defeat v Watford last time out.

Dimitris Giannoulis will serve the second of a three-match ban today with a number of long-term absentees still sidelined for the Canaries.

Adam Idah and Michael McGovern have both returned to training, but aren’t expected to play a part today.

Norwich City absentees today: Christoph Zimmerman (hamstring), Sam Byram (hamstring), Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Ben Gibson (ankle)

Norwich City predicted XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Omobamidele, Quintilla, Skipp, McLean, Buendia, Dowell, Cantwell, Pukki

Head to Head

QPR have shown some play-off form going into the final few games of the season – Warburton’s side return to West London today on the back off back-to-back away wins, and having won seven of their last nine matches at home.

The Rs have scored 10 goals in their last three home ties alone and it’ll give them hope of beating a Norwich City side who’ve lost back-to-back games in the Championship.

Norwich though haven’t lost on the road in seven outings (six wins, one draw), and will be gunning to ensure that the Championship crown is theirs after whats been a stellar season.

The reverse fixture at Carrow Road back in December ended in a 1-1 draw. QPR have only beaten Norwich City once in their last six meetings, winning two of the last three in West London.

How to watch

The game isn’t being broadcast on generic TV, but will be shown live on either club’s website.

Norwich City: www.canaries.co.uk/News/2021/april/match-preview-queens-park-rangers-v-norwich-city/

QPR: www.qpr.co.uk/videos/live/live-matches/

Kick-off: 15:00 GMT.

Referee: James Linington