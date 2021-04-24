Norwich City have reportedly told Max Aarons that he can leave this summer, amid interest from all of Everton, Manchester United and West Ham.

Aarons, 21, was kept around at Carrow Road in order to help Norwich City achieve promotion back into the Premier League.

They’ve secured that, and now Norwich City have kept true to their word in allowing Aarons to seek pastures new this summer.

Daniel Farke’s side though will hold out for upwards of £30million for the defender, who’s been strongly linked with the likes of Everton, Manchester United and West Ham this month.

The Hammers have only recently joined the party. But Everton and Manchester United were outed as two front-runners earlier in the season, with reports claiming Aarons prefers Everton.

Yesterday though, Fabrizio Romano gave a keen update on Aarons, who’s said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with the Toffees:

Everton are leading the race to sign Max Aarons – advanced talks and negotiations progressing for the right back. 🔵 #EFC Many clubs are interested as Max Aarons will leave Norwich in the summer – Everton have started contacts since February and hope to reach an agreement soon. https://t.co/phsV5Opcb8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2021

It could be on of a few big money departures at Norwich City going into the summer. Emi Buendia is another name who’s been linked with a move away throughout the campaign, with the likes of Arsenal having watched him.

He’d be a similar price to Aarons after what’s been a sterling showing from him, and the loss of both Buendia and Aarons would be a severe dent to Norwich’s hopes of retaining Premier League football next season.

The Canaries have a trip to QPR to contend later today – a win could secure them the Championship crown.