Norwich City are rivalling the likes of Southampton, Roma and Atalanta for the signing of FC Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate, reports Le Equipe (via Archant).

Kouyate, 24, is a Mali international defender, and has racked up 22 appearances in Ligue 1 this season. He’s been part of a Metz side that have surprised a few this season, sitting in 9th-place after 33 games of the French domestic season.

But Le Equipe (via Archant) reports that Norwich City, amongst Southampton, Roma and Atalanta will try and exploit the league’s financial position with some cut-price signings this season.

Daniel Farke’s side have already sealed promotion into the top flight and could win the title with a win against QPR today, with 2nd-place Watford five points behind with three games of the season remaining.

Norwich’s promotion triggered their first piece of summer business – the £8million signing of Burnley’s Ben Gibson who’s spent the season on loan at Carrow Road.

Farke could quickly be about to add another defender to his ranks with Kouyate and by all accounts, it seems like it’d be a shrewd signing.

He’s a physical defender whose presence could easily translate into Premier League football, having proved a force for Metz at the back this season. Also, Archant writes how work permit won’t be an issue for the lies of Norwich:

The 24-year-old would qualify for a work permit having played the required threshold of fixtures in France’s top-flight plus being an international for Mali would see him earn the necessary amount of points (15) to qualify for a GBE.

A potentially exciting signing for Norwich, but they already face a lot of strong competition from the Saints and from Italy, and so they’d have o move fast to secure this one.