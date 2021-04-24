Derby County host Birmingham City in the Championship today, in what’s become a huge six-pointer at the bottom of the Championship table.

Birmingham City head to Pride Park knowing that a win will secure their Championship safety. Derby County meanwhile know that a loss could land them in hot water for the final two games of the season.

Wayne Rooney’s side have just a four-point lead over Rotherham United in 22nd who now have two games in hand on the Rams.

A win would settle mounting relegation fears among Derby fans, but Bowyer and the Blues faithful will be just as eager to ensure their Championship status in good time.

Derby County team news

Rooney confirmed Andre Wisdom’s absence for today’s clash earlier in the week, with Kamil Jozwiak facing a late fitness test ahead of a potential return to the side.

The Rams boss also confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Beni Baningime is not yet fit to return.

Derby County absentees today: Wisdom (groin), Baningime (hamstring), Lee Gregory (hamstring), Jordon Ibe (hamstring), Krystian Bielik (ACL), Curtis Davies (Achilles tendon).

Predicted XI: Marshall, Forsyth, Clarke, Edmundson, Byrne, Shinnie, Bird, Knight, Lawrence, Jozwiak, Kazim-Richards

Birmingham City team news

Lee Bowyer confirmed ahead of today that Scott Hogan will miss out – he was forced off after 19 minutes of the draw v Nottingham Forest in midweek.

But the return of Alen Halilovic will be a boost for Bowyer, with the midfielder having missed the last two with an ankle injury. Elsewhere, Jon Toral has flown to Spain to receive treatment on a hamstring injury.

Birmingham City absentees today: Hogan (hip), Toral (hamstring), Caolan Boyd-Munce (thigh).

Predicted XI: Etheridge, Pedersen, Deanm Roberts, Colin, Harper, Gardner, Bela, Sanchez, Leko, Jutkiewicz

Head to head

It’s Birmingham City who have the momentum going into this afternoon. Bowyer has claimed 14 points from his opening seven games (four wins, two draws), having seen a 1-0 lead in their last outing against Forest thwarted by a 98th-minute penalty.

Derby meanwhile capped a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 defeat at Preston North End in midweek. The Rams have won just one of their last 12 in the Championship, claiming just three points from a possible 36.

But the reverse fixture at St Andrew’s in December ended in a 4-0 away win for Derby County. It capped a third-straight win over Birmingham City for the Rams, who’ve not lost a game to them since 2016 (eight wins and one draw since).

How to watch

Tomorrow’s game is available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Kick-off: 15:00 GMT.

Referee: Robert Jones.